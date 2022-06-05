World Putin threatened: Russia will point at new targets? Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to the Russian media about the consequences of the delivery of long-range missiles to Ukraine and threatened new attacks. Source: B92 Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 12:47 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Putin said that Russia will point at new targets if long-range missiles are delivered to Ukraine.



"In the case of delivering long-range missiles to Ukraine, the Russian Federation will draw conclusions and target objects that have not been targeted yet," Putin said.



He commented on the decision of the USA on supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles, after the U.S. President Joe Biden approved this delivery last week.



Putin said that he would draw conclusions from that and use their weapons, which he pointed out to have enough, to target those facilities that have not been pointed at so far.



Russian President noted that the supply of Kyiv with American MLRS is connected with the replenishment of losses of Ukrainian military equipment. He also pointed out that they have information that the delivery of rockets with a range of 45-70 kilometers is planned. He said that the supply of Ukraine with MLRS will not change anything.



"We start from the fact that this supply from the United States and some other countries is related to compensating for the loss of the military equipment, there is nothing new and nothing substantially changes. Furthermore, there are requests for the purchase of, say, artillery, obviously to compensate for what was lost and destroyed during the hostilities", Putin concluded.