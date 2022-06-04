World War - Day 100: Russians attack an important city; "We did the impossible" VIDEO The hundredth day of the war in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Saturday, June 4, 2022 | 00:59 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The front line of the war is moving.

#Russian forces made incremental, grinding, and costly progress in eastern #Ukraine on June 2, continuing operations to capture #Severodonetsk and further operations to capture #Lysychansk at the expense of other axes of advance. (1/3)



w/@criticalthreats: https://t.co/CVM28B1Ojx pic.twitter.com/LQ3KGRvwMl — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) June 2, 2022

The Austrian chancellor spoke up

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced tonight that he will continue to seek talks with all sides in the war in Ukraine, and that despite all disagreements, he will continue to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



At the GLOBSEC conference in Bratislava, Nehammer said that Russia's aggression against Ukraine had dramatic consequences for Europe and the rest of the world.



"Ukraine deserves all our support and solidarity. At the same time, we must do everything to bring about a speedy end to hostilities and peace talks, for example in the framework of the Istanbul Process," Nehammer said.

100 days from the beginning of the war

Ukrainians regained part of the territory?

Ukrainian forces regained about 20 percent of Severodonetsk during the fighting with Russia, the head of the eastern region of Lugansk, Serhiy Gaidai, said tonight.



"While the situation was difficult before, and Russian forces held 70 percent of the city's territory, now we have pushed them back by 20 percent," Gaidai told state television, Reuters reported. Gaidai added that the Russians shelled Ukrainian positions for hours and then advanced only to be brought back with the help of Ukrainian fighters who were not injured.



"But this time, our soldiers are advancing step by step, because with artillery, planes, mortars, they are simply destroying everything in front of them," Gaidai pointed out.

"We did the impossible"

On the 100th day of the invasion, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had done what seemed impossible and stopped the world's second army.



"The army liberated part of our territories and continued to repel the occupiers. Russia is unable to achieve any strategic goals and instead tried to transfer its impotence to civilian infrastructure and people. Thanks to everyone who helped Ukraine survive. We will win," Zelensky said.

An explosion on the beach in Mariupol killed two people

Two people, including one child, died today in an explosion on the beach in Mariupoul, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced.



"As a result of the explosion of the facility on the sandy beach, two people died, one of whom was a child," the Terrorism Defense Headquarters announced, the Intefax agency reported.