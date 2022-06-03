World Kremlin: We'll go to the end Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals are achieved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 3, 2022 | 14:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

"One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the DNR and LNR. Measures have been taken to ensure their protection and achieve certain results," Peskov said, referring to two self-proclaimed regions in Ukraine supported by Russia, Reuters reports.



He also said that there was no agreement on the date of a possible referendum in Donbas and other regions of Ukraine under the control of Russian troops.



"No, there is no agreement yet regarding the time frame," Peskov said, answering the question about the Kremlin's position on when referendums on the admission of these territories to Russia could be held, TASS reported.