World "I told you about Putin..." Hillary Clinton stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has almost messianic faith in himself, and he doesn't like critics, especially coming from women. Source: index.hr Friday, June 3, 2022 | 12:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ MIKHAIL METZEL / POOL

The former U.S. Secretary of State reminded that she achieved some positive developments regarding cooperation with Putin between 2009 and 2013, when he was the Prime Minister of Russia, but that their relationship worsened when she criticized the elections in Russia that enabled Putin to become president in 2012.



Clinton, writes the Guardian, even claims that her claim that the Russians deserve to have their voices heard and that the votes are added up has provoked protests by tens of thousands of Russians. In this regard, she adds that Putin blamed her for that.



"Putin doesn't like critics, especially female critics. After the election statement, he became very hostile to me. As we know, Putin worked to get Trump elected," Clinton said during a visit to the Hay Festival in Wales.



She also pointed out that she saw that Putin has a messianic faith in himself and in what he thinks is destined for him. "He believes in the renewal of tsarist Russia, I noticed that while working with him," she said. That is why, as she says, she wrote letters in which she warns that Putin will become a threat to Europe, but also to the rest of the world. But I hoped that friendly relations with the United States would force him to postpone his aggressive ambitions", claims Hillary Clinton, who lost the presidential race against Donald Trump.



"Unfortunately, I was not surprised when he attacked Ukraine. I was pleasantly surprised how the government of Volodymyr Zelensky is defending itself from aggression. I think it is positive that NATO has equipped Ukrainians with weapons," she said, adding that if Trump regained power in 2020, he would probably have withdrawn the United States from NATO.