Kim congratulated the Queen

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulated British Queen Elizabeth II on the 70th anniversary of her enthronement.

Source: Tanjug
Tanjug/ Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP
Tanjug/ Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Korea announced on its website that Kim congratulated the Queen and the British in the message, but did not provide more details, reports AP.

North Korea and United Kingdom established diplomatic relations in 2000 and maintained embassies despite a steady decline in bilateral relations.

North Korea's relations with the West have deteriorated in recent years as Pyongyang has accelerated the development of nuclear weapons.

North Korea criticizes Britain for supporting international sanctions against Pyongyang imposed over its nuclear ambitions and human rights situation.

