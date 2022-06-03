World Hundredth day of the war; The Russians raised air force; Complete control of Kherson The hundredth day of the war in Ukraine Source: B92 Friday, June 3, 2022 | 09:47 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Andrii Marienko

The ambassadors of the member states agreed on the text of the sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which should enter into force today, after being published in the EU Official Gazette, in which Patriarch Kirill of Moscow will be exempted at Hungary's request.



Sanctions are also being imposed by the United States, which has affected 17 people.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that ships transporting grain are allowed to leave Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea through humanitarian corridors, and that Russia is ready to guarantee their safety.



Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in order to direct a war towards a turning point that would enable it to win.

British intelligence: Russia controls more than 90 percent of the Luhansk region

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 3 June 2022



Exercises of the Russian Pacific Fleet have begun

The exercises of the Russian Pacific Fleet have begun in the Pacific Ocean, in which over 40 warships and auxiliary vessels are participating, as well as 20 planes and helicopters, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today.



"During the practical training, strike groups will detect submarines of the imaginary enemy together with naval aviation, air defense of tactical groups of ships will be practiced, combat and training exercises with air and sea targets will be conducted and organizational issues of material and technical support to naval forces", the Ministry announced.

"We gained complete control of Kherson"

The deputy military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, Kiril Stremousov, stated that all attempts of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian troops in that area were rejected and failed.



"We completely control the territory of the Kherson region. All statements on the occupation of the territory are pure populism. All these are untrue. All attempts to counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces were rejected and failed. The Kherson region within all its borders remains completely under the control of the Russian Federation." , Stremousov pointed out.

Stoltenberg: NATO will not dictate to Ukraine how to negotiate

NATO will not dictate to Ukraine what conditions it should agree to in negotiations with Russia, said the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.



"I believe in the political leadership in Ukraine, it should make difficult decisions. We should not decide or have a firm opinion on what Ukrainians should accept and what they should not accept. We should help them exercise their right to self-defense," Stoltenberg said in Washington after talks with U.S. President Joseph Biden, RIA Novosti reported. According to the Secretary General, conflicts always end at the negotiating table.



"However, what is happening at the negotiating table largely depends on the situation on the ground, on the battlefield. We must help the Ukrainians to achieve the best possible result in this conflict," Stoltenberg said.

Sanctions against Russia are worsening the global situation

Russia is not surprised by the new sanctions imposed by the United States and remains convinced that such restrictions only worsen the global economic situation and affect the availability and security of food in the world, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.



"We are not surprised by the new restrictions," the ambassador said, describing them as "another confirmation of Washington's Russophobic hysteria," reports TASS.



"We are convinced that the harmful practice of restriction will only worsen global issues, which will lead to new disruptions in supply chains and affect food security. "Economic fluctuations can also affect the United States," Antonov emphasized on the Telegram channel of the Russian embassy. He added that even in a situation where it is affected by restrictions and bans, Moscow is ready to service its debts.



"We are convinced that attempts to block the possibility of paying for Russia will not go unnoticed by serious investors, undermining trust in the United States," the Russian ambassador said.