World "Putin will not be able to endure for long"; "EU pushes Ukraine into the abyss" The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered its 99th day today.

The United States will provide Ukraine with four high-mobility artillery missile systems, the Pentagon announced today.



In this way, the range of Kyiv in the war against Russian forces would be expanded, and the Ukrainian army will need about three weeks of training to manage these shields, Reuters reports.



Pentagon chief political adviser Colin Kall said that the United States had received assurances from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and others in his government that these new systems would not be launched on Russian territory.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the delivery of American advanced missile systems to Ukraine increases the risk that a "third country" will be drawn into the conflict.

Pele called on Putin to stop the war

Tanjug/AP Photo/Marienko Andrew

Legendary Brazilian football player Pelé called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.



Pelé sent a message to Putin via his official Instagram profile on Wednesday night before the World Cup play-off match between Ukraine and Scotland (3: 1).



"Ukraine is trying to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that has befallen their country. Fighting for a place in the World Cup is already a difficult task in itself," the legendary Brazilian footballer wrote.



Pelé met with Putin during the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.



"Stop the invasion. There is absolutely no justification for this ongoing violence. In the past, we met, exchanged smiles and shook hands, but then I could not imagine that one day we would be on opposite sides. The power to stop this conflict is in your hands, the same ones I held at our last meeting in Moscow in 2017", Pelé said.

Habeck: Putin will not be able to endure for long

Today, the Minister of Economy of Germany, Robert Habeck, expressed his belief that the EU sanctions against Russia are working and "that time is working against the aggressors against Ukraine".



During the debate on the budget in the Bundestag, Habeck said that Vladimir Putin could still supply the army through domestic products such as oil or cereals, but the economy was falling apart dramatically. "He will not be able to last much longer," he said, adding that Putin could buy almost nothing from oil and gas revenues due to sanctions. "Security updates of the program for planes are missing, which is why planes must be grounded. Trade with neutral or pro-Russian countries is clearly decreasing. Time is not working in favor, but against Russia," he stressed.



He said that it was a shame that Germany was still buying Russian energy, but added that the German economy and population were making a significant contribution to the functioning of sanctions.

Kremlin: EU pushes Ukraine into abyss with promises

The European Union is deliberately pushing Ukraine closer to the abyss, supporting its belligerent ambitions with endless, vague promises of European integration, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.



"The EU is finally losing its independence and the peaceful unifying pan-European agenda, which was introduced into it by the founding members of a united Europe," the statement said. All responsibility for the aggravation of food and energy problems in the world caused by the European Union will fall exclusively on Brussels and its American sponsors, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added in a statement.



"The results of the European Union summit held in Brussels on May 30 and 31 this year became another proof of the transformation of the EU into an instrument of undermining Russia in accordance with the guidelines of the United States and NATO," the Russian agency said in a statement.

