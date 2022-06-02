World Kremlin: No A spokesman for the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, told Sputnik that there are currently no contacts between the Kremlin and the United States administration Source: Sputnik Thursday, June 2, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share Foto: Depostiphotos/matwey

"You can say no, not at the moment. Now there are basically no contacts," Peskov said. He also said that Russia had very clearly stated its demands regarding Ukraine.



"They are well known to Kyiv. Kyiv is now the one who freezes those negotiations," a Kremlin spokesman said.



As he specified, the Ukrainian authorities refuse to negotiate. "Kyiv, obviously, under the pressure of its patrons, now prefers the second option," Peskov stated.



Earlier, the special envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Grigory Mashkov, stated that the possibilities for reaching a compromise with the USA in all multilateral structures were reduced to a minimum after February 24 due to the position of the United States and its allies.