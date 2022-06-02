World 0

"The Russians have taken control"

Russia has taken control of most of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, the British Ministry of Defense announced.

"The main road to northern Donetsk is likely to remain under Ukrainian control, but Russia continues to achieve stable local wins. However, Russian forces have also suffered losses in the process," the ministry said in its latest intelligence report.

"Crossing the Siversky Donets River is vital for Russian forces as they prepare to shift their focus to Donetsk. Russia will probably need at least a short tactical pause to reset the river crossing and subsequent attacks on Donetsk," the statement said.

