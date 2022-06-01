World Erdogan received a message: Do not provoke German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Turkey to refrain from provoking Greece, because tensions between the two countries flared up. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 17:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

"The chancellor is of the opinion that, given the current situation, it is necessary for all NATO allies to be united and refrain from mutual provocations," a spokesman for the German chancellor said at a regular press conference in Berlin, Reuters reports.



He stated that "usurping Greek airspace and flying over the Greek islands is wrong and that it seems counterproductive and contrary to the spirit of the Alliance."



Turkey and Greece, members of NATO, have long debated a number of issues, such as maritime borders, the size of their continental belts and airspace, and relations in ethnically divided Cyprus.



Germany is committed to resolving outstanding issues between Greece and Turkey through direct dialogue between the two countries, and based on international law, the German government said in a statement, adding that it "cannot accept questioning the sovereignty of EU member states."