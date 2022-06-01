World 0

Erdogan received a message: Do not provoke

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Turkey to refrain from provoking Greece, because tensions between the two countries flared up.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS
EPA-EFE DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

"The chancellor is of the opinion that, given the current situation, it is necessary for all NATO allies to be united and refrain from mutual provocations," a spokesman for the German chancellor said at a regular press conference in Berlin, Reuters reports.

He stated that "usurping Greek airspace and flying over the Greek islands is wrong and that it seems counterproductive and contrary to the spirit of the Alliance."

Turkey and Greece, members of NATO, have long debated a number of issues, such as maritime borders, the size of their continental belts and airspace, and relations in ethnically divided Cyprus.

Germany is committed to resolving outstanding issues between Greece and Turkey through direct dialogue between the two countries, and based on international law, the German government said in a statement, adding that it "cannot accept questioning the sovereignty of EU member states."

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Kremlin: No

A spokesman for the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, told Sputnik that there are currently no contacts between the Kremlin and the United States administration

World Thursday, June 2, 2022 09:45 Comments: 0
Foto: Depostiphotos/matwey

"The Russians have taken control"

Russia has taken control of most of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, the British Ministry of Defense announced.

World Thursday, June 2, 2022 08:40 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Putin spoke up

Russia will strengthen its strength, independence and sovereignty and it depends on the work and achievements of citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

World Wednesday, June 1, 2022 15:24 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
page 1 of 44 go to page