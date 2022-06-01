World Putin spoke up Russia will strengthen its strength, independence and sovereignty and it depends on the work and achievements of citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Source: Sputnik Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 15:24 Tweet Share Tanjug/Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russia will strengthen its strength, independence and sovereignty, and the success of the country depends on the work and achievements of the citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.



The leader of Russia greeted the participants of the "Great Change" festival, which is being held in Moscow at the VDNH exhibition center.



"You live, you grow in a very dynamic time when the world is changing fast. I am sure that Russia will only strengthen its strength, independence and sovereignty in this complex world. It is not work in a special direction, it is economy, technology, science, as well as many other spheres - strengthening civil society, patriotic education. I believe that this includes strong civil society, patriotic activity of young people," Putin said.



As he said, a lot depends on the citizens of Russia, their initiatives and interests.



"The success of a country, as you know, is the work, achievements of people united by common values, culture, traditions, respect for history and striving to contribute to the development of Russia, people who are not involved in events in their city, village, state in general", Putin said.



He added that today's generation of Russians has everything they need to build a worthy future together - commitment, responsibility, love for the fatherland, readiness to always acquire new knowledge and help others.