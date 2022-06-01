World "Russians are blowing bridges in the air" Russian troops withdraw and blow bridges in the air to hinder possible advance of Ukrainian forces, the regional governor of the Nikolaev region claims today. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 15:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STR

Russian troops are withdrawing and blowing bridges in the air in order to hinder the possible advance of Ukrainian forces, the regional governor of the Nikolaev region claims today.



"They are afraid of the breakthrough of the Ukrainian armed forces, but we are not afraid and support our troops," Vitaliy Kim wrote on the Telegram, AP reports.



The U.S. agency states in the report that the regional governor of the Nikolaev region did not specify exactly where the withdrawal of Russian forces is taking place.