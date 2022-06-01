World 0

"Russians are blowing bridges in the air"

Russian troops withdraw and blow bridges in the air to hinder possible advance of Ukrainian forces, the regional governor of the Nikolaev region claims today.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/STR
EPA-EFE/STR

Russian troops are withdrawing and blowing bridges in the air in order to hinder the possible advance of Ukrainian forces, the regional governor of the Nikolaev region claims today.

"They are afraid of the breakthrough of the Ukrainian armed forces, but we are not afraid and support our troops," Vitaliy Kim wrote on the Telegram, AP reports.

The U.S. agency states in the report that the regional governor of the Nikolaev region did not specify exactly where the withdrawal of Russian forces is taking place.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Putin spoke up

Russia will strengthen its strength, independence and sovereignty and it depends on the work and achievements of citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

World Wednesday, June 1, 2022 15:24 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
page 1 of 44 go to page