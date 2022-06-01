World "Hurricane" - Military equipment destroyed; Situation is getting worse; The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered its 98th day today. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 09:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Almost seven million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war. More than 4.100 civilians were killed, including 264 children, the UN said.



Nearly 5.000 people were injured, mostly in shelling and airstrikes.



The sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia, which includes an embargo on deliveries of Russian oil to tankers of member states, could be approved today or tomorrow, June 2, announced the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Bridge near the settlement of Davydov Brod

Germany exposed to criticism

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk sharply criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for conducting talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The Polish government considers the telephone conversations between Chancellor Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron with Putin meaningless, he said for the German public service ARD.



"Instead of traveling to Kyiv, Scholz almost regularly calls the head of the Kremlin by phone. That does not bring anything to Ukraine, on the contrary, it only helps Russia," said the deputy head of Polish diplomacy.

Scholz: Germany will provide combat vehicles to Greece, Athens will deliver Soviet vehicles to Ukraine

Germany will deliver infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Greece so that the government in Athens can hand over Soviet-type weapons to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today.



"We will provide Germany with German infantry fighting vehicles," Scholz said after a two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels, adding that he had reached an agreement with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



According to Reuters, the German chancellor did not provide any details about what kind of infantry fighting vehicles Berlin will hand over to Greece, or what weapons Athens will hand over to Kyiv.

Since the outbreak of the war, 32 journalists have been killed

Ukraine's parliament says 32 journalists have been killed since the start of the war in Ukraine.

"Hurricane", military equipment destroyed

The "Hurricane" multi-barrel missile systems of the Russian army, with the help of the coordinates of the "Orlan" drone, destroyed the masked equipment of the Ukrainian army, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 243 children have been killed, while 446 got injured

"Situation difficult - army dies"

Every day, 60-100 Ukrainian soldiers are killed in the fighting, while about 500 are wounded, Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Newsmax. As he stated, the situation in the east of Ukraine is very difficult. According to him, the Ukrainians are defending in the east, while they are counterattacking in the Kharkiv region. Zelensky said that Ukraine does not intend to give up its territory, but it is quite difficult on the ground. He added that "such discussions are necessary in order for these difficulties and challenges to begin to be resolved through diplomatic channels, otherwise we will not succeed."

Biden made the decision: Approved

U.S. President Joseph Biden has approved a new delivery of missile systems to Ukraine, which can accurately hit Russia's long-range targets, as part of a $700 million weapons package, which will be presented today, Reuters reports.



The United States will provide Kyiv with high-mobility artillery missile systems that can accurately hit targets as far as 80 km away, after Ukraine gave "assurances" that it would not use missiles to attack within Russian territory, senior US administration officials said.