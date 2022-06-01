World Big news for Russia: "Ukrainian forces are defeated - cleansing is over" Leader of the Russian Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced that the complete "cleansing" of the Ukrainian eastern city of Severodonetsk is completed. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 08:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Yelena Afonina/TASS

"The fighters have moved on to the next phase - a more thorough random check of individual facilities," Kadyrov wrote on the Telegram, RIA Novosti reports.



He added that Ukrainian forces in the city were defeated, and that Russian troops were in control of the situation.