World Zelensky agreed? Moscow responds to Podgorica; "NATO in an attempt to rule the world" The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine started its 97th day today. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 17:05

Efforts to evacuate civilians from Luhansk in eastern Ukraine came to a halt Monday after a French journalist was killed.



French President Emmanuel Macron said today, after the agreement of the leaders of the European Union on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, that additional sanctions should not be written off in the coming weeks, Reuters reported.

Zelensky with the President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova

Zelensky ready to agree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to accept the proposal of Turkish President Erdogan, who wants to organize a meeting between him and Vladimir Putin.

Kyiv: EU sanctions will make it impossible for Moscow to finance the war

Today, Ukraine welcomed the European Union's partial ban on the import of Russian oil, which Kyiv believes will harm the Russian economy and disable Moscow from financing the war.



"We expect that by the end of 2022, Russia will lose up to 90 percent of its oil exports to Europe, which means that the Russian military machinery will not receive tens of billions of dollars in the war against Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov: NATO has refused to respect Russia's security initiatives

NATO has refused to respect Russia's security initiatives in an attempt to rule the whole world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today at a joint press conference after talks with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.



Lavrov conveyed to Bahrain's leadership the efforts of Russia in the past 15 years to "reliably ensure security on the European continent and the Euro-Atlantic region as a whole", as well as numerous Moscow initiatives which, he said, did not meet with respect from NATO and the USA.