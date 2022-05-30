World Erdogan is not optimistic: An important conversation scheduled for today Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to talk on the phone today with his Russian and Ukrainian colleagues. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 30, 2022 | 08:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Surely, Russia will not look at these things positively (Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO). Russia is primarily concerned about the Finnish issue. Why? Because this is a border country and therefore does not support Finland's NATO membership. In fact, Russia does not support the entry of any Scandinavian country into NATO," Erdogan told reporters on Sunday after returning from a visit to Azerbaijan, according to NTV television, as TASS reported.



"We dream that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end in peace as soon as possible, but it seems that events are developing negatively from day to day," Erdogan said.



"On Monday, I will have telephone conversations with the President of Russia and the President of Ukraine. We will continue to call on the parties to use channels of dialogue and diplomacy," Turkish leader pointed out.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed for RIA Novosti that Putin's conversation with Erdogan is planned for today.