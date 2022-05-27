World The West wants to take Russia off the world map? The West is trying to "annul" Russia, to remove it from the map of the world, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said today. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 27, 2022 | 14:34 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Economic and humanitarian sanctions are being imposed on Russia, discrimination and pressure are being transferred even to Russian scientists, athletes and cultural workers just because we are protecting our own national interests," Mishustin said, as TASS reports.



He added that many spheres are under pressure, even Russian citizens abroad, according to TASS.