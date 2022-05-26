World "If Erdogan thinks so - he is wrong" Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a strong message to the leadership of the neighboring country, which verbally attacked him using direct insults. Source: B92 Thursday, May 26, 2022 | 08:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

"If President Erdogan thinks that I will not defend the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Greece and that I will not tell the international public that Turkey is behaving like a revisionist power, then he is wrong," he said.



Speaking about Greek-Turkish relations in Davos with the President of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende, Mitsotakis said: "We are neighbors [with Turkey], we should always talk and we always want to keep communication channels open. We will never be the ones who will not talk to our neighbors. On the other hand, if President Erdogan thinks that I will not defend the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Greece and that I will not tell the international public that Turkey is acting like a revisionist power, then he is wrong".



Mitsotakis further referred to his meeting with Erdogan and the fact that a month later, an unprecedented number of flights of Turkish military planes over the Greek islands followed.



Stressing that such behavior is "completely unacceptable", Mitsotakis said that he would "raise this issue whenever I can until Turkey changes its attitude".