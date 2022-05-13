World Russians storm Azovstal; Diversion in Moldova; "More weapons and more sanctions" The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered the 79th day. Source: B92 Friday, May 13, 2022 | 11:11 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukrainian officials said that their forces hit another Russian ship in the Black Sea, reports AP.



Adviser to the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych said late on Thursday evening that the logistics ship "Vsevolod Bobrov" was hit when it tried to deliver the anti-aircraft system to Snake Island.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said tonight that he is ready to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that they must find an agreement without an ultimatum as a condition.



A new package of record military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 40 billion dollars did not pass the vote in the American Senate.

Russians announce: Ukrainian Su-27 plane and 15 drones destroyed

Russia's air defense destroyed the Su-27 interceptor and 15 Ukrainian drones during a special operation, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said today.



"Russian air defense shot down an interceptor of the Su-27 of the Ukrainian Air Force near Lozovaya in the Kharkiv region, and 15 Ukrainian drones were shot down," Major General Konashenkov reported, reports TASS.



The spokesman added that Russian forces intercepted two Ukrainian MLRS Smerch missiles above Topolsky district in the Kharkiv region. The Russian army has destroyed 165 planes, 842 drones, 3.032 armored vehicles and 368 multi-barrel rocket launchers since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Konashenkov said, as TASS reports.



Russia's Defense Ministry said today that its forces attacked the Kremenchug oil refinery in central Ukraine, destroying its production capacity and fuel tanks, Reuters reports, noting that it could not confirm this report.

Ukraine: We will fight for Snake Island

#ГУРінформує

❗ Україна боротиметься за острів Зміїний стільки, скільки буде потрібно — Кирило Буданов

▪️ Острів має стратегічне значення, оскільки дозволяє контролювати надводну та певною мірою повітряну обстановку на півдні України.

🔗Детальніше: https://t.co/Aw9mObahTQ pic.twitter.com/JS8MnyTvLM — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) May 13, 2022

Borrell: The EU sends another 500 million euros in military aid to Ukraine

The head of the diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borelj, stated today that the European bloc will provide another 500 million euros of military aid to Ukraine. He also said that he was convinced that an agreement would be reached among EU members in the coming days regarding the agreement on the embargo on Russian oil imports, Reuters reported.



Borel is currently in the German summer resort in the north of Germany, Weisenhaus, where he is participating in the meeting of the ministers of the G7 group of countries. A G7 meeting is being held in Weissenhaus from May 12 to 14, with the participation of ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States to discuss foreign policy and security issues, as well as next steps and response. on the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Truss: More weapons to Ukraine, more sanctions for Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Great Britain, Liz Truss, stated today that it is vital to maintain the pressure on Russia, by sending even more weapons to Ukraine and by imposing additional sanctions, Reuters reported.



"It is very important at this moment to continue to put pressure on Vladimir Putin by sending more weapons to Ukraine and tightening sanctions," she said when arriving at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in northern Germany, in the Weissenhaus resort.

"Russians are cowards"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had suffered a strategic defeat in Ukraine and that it was already obvious and clear to the whole world.



"Russia simply lacks the courage to admit it," he said in his nightly address. Zelensky added that the Russian forces are cowards, as well as trying to hide the truth behind rocket, air and cannon attacks.

The Russians storm Azovstal

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, stated that Russian forces are trying to penetrate the territory of the Azovstal factory in that city this morning. Andryushchenko said that Russian forces, while the shelling lasts, are trying to break through to the central part of the factory, according to UNIAN. He also published a video, which shows Russian soldiers walking around the factory. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this morning that Russia continued artillery and air strikes on Mariupol, and that the main efforts are still concentrated on blocking Ukrainian troops in the area of the Azovstal factory.

Мариуполь. «Азовсталь». Оккупанты под прикрытием обстрелов пытаются по земле прорваться внутрь завода, – советник мэра Пётр Андрющенко. pic.twitter.com/bj6PCFqd4X — Харьков даст пи@ды рашистам! (@kharkiv_warnews) May 13, 2022

Diversion in Tiraspol

Unidentified persons tried to set fire to the oil warehouse and the military office in Tiraspol on Friday night, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the unrecognized Transnistrian Republic of Moldova announced.



Thus, around 4.15 in the morning, the car stopped at the oil depot of one of the companies, from which the attacker got out, threw a Molotov cocktail towards the building and disappeared. The grass caught fire, which was quickly extinguished.