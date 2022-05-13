World Is this the reason why Ukrainians defend themselves so well? British reserve officers on secret assignments continue to regularly participate in the management of the Ukrainian army on the front lines, Sputnik announced. Source: Sputnik Friday, May 13, 2022 | 09:32 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS/Ilustracija

"Since the beginning of our special military operation, British officers have been constantly working on the front line, visiting Ukrainian command posts in the most dangerous directions, making corrections to the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command," Russian security forces told Sputnik, citing sources in the armed forces of Ukraine.



They state that from the end of April to May 6, those officers in Zaporizhia constantly moved from one command to another, not far from the front line, from Zagradovka, which is under the command of the 60th Infantry Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to Aleksandrovka.



According to one of Sputnik's interlocutors, apart from direct command of the Ukrainian army and coordination of actions of the army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the British "use all NATO intelligence means and react operatively". The source also emphasized that it helped them to organize the defense on the main routes with the use of battalion tactical groups.



According to the sources of the Russian forces, one of the formal results of the activities of the working group of British officers is mapping the operational situation on the Ukrainian front with the aim of publishing it under the auspices of the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) based in Washington.

The British commanded the defense of Kyiv on the day of the launch of the Russian operation

British reserve officers headed to Kyiv on February 24 to command the defense of the Ukrainian capital at a time when the Russian army was approaching the city, Russian intelligence said, citing its sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



A source from the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the British, after the offensive of the Russian army on February 24 in Kyiv, which helped the ATO intelligence headquarters (anti-terrorist operation) in Kramatorsk, moved to Kyiv to lead the defense of the city from the headquarters in the premises of school number 72", he said.



Also, it is stated further, the soldiers of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics have repeatedly stated since the beginning of February 2022 that instructors and foreign mercenaries, including the British, are coming to Donbas, a zone of war conflicts. The British media also wrote about it.