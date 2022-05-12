World Finland decided to apply for NATO membership; They also have a message for Putin Finnish leaders announced today that the country will apply for NATO membership, which is a big change in the country's security policy. Source: B92, BBC, index.hr Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 11:08 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

Finland, which shares a border and a difficult past with Russia, has gradually stepped up its cooperation with NATO since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. But so far, Finland has refrained from joining in order to maintain friendly relations with its eastern neighbor.



After several days of talking about the fact that Finland officially wants to join the Alliance due to the war in Ukraine, and talks on that topic within the country, the final decision was made today.



Namely, the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced today that Finland will seek NATO membership, although there are still a few steps left before the application process can begin.



"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," a joint statement from the Finnish president and prime minister said. Asked whether Finland would provoke Russia by joining NATO, President Niinistö said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be to blame for that.



"My answer is that he caused this. Let him look in the mirror," he said. Also in neighboring Sweden, the ruling party, which is divided on the issue, will announce on Sunday whether it is in favor of joining the alliance.



The two Nordic nations have a long history of neutrality, which has shaped their foreign policy and identity. If they become members of NATO, it will be a huge step forward, writes the BBC.



This historic shift, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sets the stage for the country to apply for membership within days.



The level of public support for joining NATO jumped to a record high during the war in Ukraine - 76 percent of Finns and 57 percent of Swedes said they were in favor.



Russia, which is using NATO enlargement as an excuse for its invasion, strongly opposes the move.