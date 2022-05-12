World Charles Michel comes to Serbia The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will pay an official visit to Serbia on Thursday, May 19, it was announced on the Council's website. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 10:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Rafal Guz POLAND OUT

With his visit to Serbia, Michel will start his Balkan tour, during which he will travel from Belgrade to Albania on May 20, and then to Bosnia-Herzegovina, where he will be staying until May 21.



During his visit to Brussels, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced that significant visits of EU officials to Serbia were expected in the coming days, during which they would discuss further progress of Serbia on the road to European integration.