World New territory to be annexed by Russia? They are waiting for a sign from Moscow The authorities of the Ukrainian Kherson region, which is under Russian control, announced today that they will ask to be annexed to Russia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 13:08

The deputy leader of the regional military and civilian administration of Kherson, Kiril Stremusov, said that "the city of Kherson is Russia" and that "no HNR (Kherson People's Republic) will be created on the territory of the Kherson region, there will be no referendum", RIA Novosti reports.



"The city of Kherson belongs to Russia. No Kherson People's Republic (HPR) will be created on the territory of the Kherson region, there will be no referendum. This will be the only decree based on the request of the Kherson region leadership to the President of Russian Federation", Stremusov told reporters.



Stremusov stated earlier that the Kherson region will try to integrate as much as possible into the composition of the Russian Federation and that no referendum is planned.



During the special operation of Ukraine, Russian forces took control of the entire Kherson region in the south of the country and the Azov part of the Zaporozhye region. Civil-military administrations have been formed in the regions, Russian TV channels and radio stations have started broadcasting, and trade ties with Crimea are being renewed.

It refers to the South Ossetia as well

The new leader of the renegade Georgian region of South Ossetia said on Wednesday that he should wait for the signal from Moscow before holding a referendum on joining Russia. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and the coastal region of Abkhazia after a brief war with Georgia in 2008 and provided them with generous financial assistance, offered Russian citizenship to the residents and deployed its troops.



Alan Gagloev, who defeated outgoing President Anatoliy Bibilov in the elections held over the weekend, told TASS that Russia should give the green light for the referendum on South Ossetia joining Rusia.



"This is not a one-sided process. We must understand our strategic partner - Russia. As soon as we receive the signal, as soon as it is clear that the time has come, we will certainly hold that referendum," Gagloev said.



Moscow's attitude towards South Ossetia and Abkhazia set a precedent for the latest events in Ukraine. On February 21, President Vladimir Putin recognized the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, and three days later launched a special military operation under the pretext of protecting the Russian population from "genocide" carried out by Ukrainian forces. Georgia claims that plans for any referendum are unacceptable.



South Ossetia's moves to join Russia would certainly provoke strong condemnation from the West.