World We'll face the biggest crisis since the Second World War, millions will die of hunger German Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) warned in an interview with Bild that the world is threatened by an acute crisis due to dizzying food prices. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 12:55 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze (SPD - Social Democratic Party) warned in an interview with Bild that the world is threatened by an acute crisis due to dizzying food prices.



"The situation is very dramatic. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, extreme droughts and the war in Ukraine, world food prices have risen by a third and are now at record levels. The World Food Program currently estimates that more than 300 million people suffer from acute hunger. The numbers have to be constantly adjusted, estimates increase. The bitter message is that we are facing the biggest hunger crisis since World War II, millions of people will die," Schulze said.



She answered the question whether it is okay for Germany to turn grain into green fuel when people around the world are dying of hunger.



"It's not right. No one wants to be responsible for the growing number of hungry people in the world. We need to stop putting food in the car's tank - whether it's wheat, palm oil, canola or corn. A share of 4.4 percent fuel food for humans and animals. This should be reduced to zero, not only in Germany, but as much as possible internationally. In Germany, we pour 2.5 billion liters of fuel from vegetable oils into car tanks every year. This is almost half sunflower oil harvest in Ukraine".



German minister also commented on the role of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the upcoming crisis, reports Jutarnji list.



"Putin is using hunger to wage war. He is taking advantage of the fact that many countries around the world depend on Russian and Ukrainian agricultural products. He stole grain from Ukraine and will export it to countries that are unequivocally pro-Russian. At the UN General Assembly, 40 countries, in which half of the world's population resides, does not condemn Putin's aggression. It is a concrete result of vulnerability to food blackmail," she said.



Asked whether Germany should reduce development aid to countries that have not turned their backs on Putin, she said: "On the contrary, we are pushing every country we have not won into Russia's embrace. We must not choose that road. We must make as many countries as possible independent of Putin. For that reason, I approved an additional 50 million euros for Moldova and 27 million euros for Georgia. Moldova is to the largest extent dependent on Russian electricity and gas, and both countries rightly fear Russian aggression".



Asked whether normal cooperation with Putin can be expected in the future, she categorically answered in the negative.



"No one today can seriously say what the relationship with Russia will be like in the future. One thing is clear: as long as this brutal aggression is raging, cooperation with Putin is out of the question," she said.