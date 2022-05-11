World "I don't understand. Do you want to see Ukrainians on their knees?" EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that he did not understand the opponents of arms deliveries. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 12:30 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/EFE STEPHANIE LECOCQ

In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Borrell emphasized that he did not understand that they were opposed to arms deliveries, arguing that it would prolong the war. "I ask these people - do you care how the war will end? Should Ukrainians kneel before the Russians?" He asked.



Borrell announced that the EU will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine, and that it will try to weaken the Russian economy and increase Moscow's international isolation. "But we do not want to fight against Russia," he underlined.



Borrell pointed out that the war ends with negotiations. "We need to come to the negotiating table from the position of force, and now it is important that we bring the Ukrainians to that position," he explained.



Borrell also said that the EU cannot be a mediator in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He assessed that the Russians would not accept that, just as Brussels would not accept Russia as a mediator. He added that China is not responding either, because, as he claims, it is leaning towards Russia. Borrell assessed that Turkey is doing a very good job and that it has good relations on both sides.



"The UN would be the best mediator," Borrell pointed out, adding that Ukraine, Russia and the mediator should determine the outcome of the negotiations. Borrell did not want to comment on the possible outcome of the negotiations, and said that it depends on how strong each side is.



Asked about the possible introduction of an embargo on the import of Russian gas, Borrell said that gas is a strategic product, and that it is not only a source of energy, but also a raw material for the petrochemical industry, where it is irreplaceable. He pointed out that it is important to find new suppliers.



He said that the lack of a terminal for receiving liquefied natural gas is a mistake that needs to be recognized and corrected.