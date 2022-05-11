World Azov Group published creepy photos from Azovstal: "Save them" PHOTO Fighters of the "Azov" group sent the world horrifying photos of their soldiers and the condition in which they find themselves. Source: Jutarnji list, index.hr Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 11:37 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dmytro 'Orest' Kozatskyi/Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office via AP

Fighters of the "Azov" group, who have been surrounded in the Azovstal ironworks for days, sent the world horrifying photos of their soldiers and the condition in which they find themselves.



In the bunkers of Azovstal, which is located in Mairupol - a city occupied by the Russians, there is a group of Ukrainian fighters, which, as the Guardian writes, was left at the mercy of the Russians. Fighters from that ironworks have been suffering attacks from the Russian army for more than two months, and now they have come to a situation where they think that every day is their last.



They are running out of food, water and ammunition, but as they say, surrender is out of the question.



"We will not surrender. Surrender means death," said the first man of that group in Azovstal, Svyatoslav Palamar.

Увесь цивілізований світ має бачити умови, в яких перебувають поранені, скалічені захисники Маріуполя і діяти!

В повній антисанітарії, з відкритими ранами, перев'язаними не стерильними залишками бинтів, без необхідних медикаментів і навіть харчування.

👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/vmbOLjNJhy — АЗОВ (@Polk_Azov) May 10, 2022

Tanjug/Dmytro 'Orest' Kozatskyi/Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office via AP

They published the latest photos from Azovstal via the Telegram channel, which show the difficult conditions in which the group finds itself. They were captured underground, there are many wounded, and a series of photos that were published - was posted with a message and a request to the international community for help.



"The whole civilized world should see the conditions in which the wounded, crippled defenders of Mariupol find themselves, and react! In completely unhygienic conditions, with open wounds wrapped in non-sterile remnants of bandages, without the necessary drugs and even food!", this group wrote on the Telegram channel.

"We call on the UN and the Red Cross to show humanity and confirm the fundamental principles on which they were created. Save the wounded! The soldiers you see in the photos and hundreds more in the Azovstal factory defended Ukraine and the entire civilized world at the cost of their own health and lives. Aren't Ukraine and the world community now able to protect them and take care of them?", they posted with photos.

They also demanded "immediate evacuation of wounded soldiers to the territories under the control of Ukraine", where they could be provided with the necessary assistance.