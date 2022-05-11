World Finland is a little bit nervous VIDEO The British TV network Sky News published a report from Finland, giving details about how the country has been preparing for the Russian invasion since 1993. Source: index.hr Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 11:21 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/dnaumoid

The story begins with a seemingly ordinary swimming pool, in the suburbs of Helsinki. But it is a unique pool that says almost everything that should be said about why Finland is worried about the Russian invasion.



The pool is located underground, the walls look like they were carved into the rock, and above the bathing area, there's 15 meters of granite rock. Hidden behind a net at the main entrance, as well as in the basement, are massive anti-burglary doors. There is also a sophisticated air filtration system, and even pressure regulating valves that can withstand powerful explosions.



"So, this is not an ordinary swimming pool. In less than a day, it can be dried and converted into a shelter that can accommodate almost 4.000 people," Sky News points out, as reported by Index.hr.



This shelter-pool was built in 1993 for both purposes. But Helsinki has several other such places - leisure centers, social facilities, and even a go-kart track - all built with having potential disaster in mind.

Finns have a cultural memory of the Russian invasion, and it is about the Winter War which lasted between 1939 and 1940, and later in the Second World War. "Memories of that conflict are conveyed as a warning that the neighbor cannot be trusted. Talk to people in Finland about Russia and the Winter War will appear in the conversation in a few moments," a Sky News report said.



It is added that that is why the Finns have been preparing for decades. Thus, Helsinki, a city of about 650.000 inhabitants, can accommodate about 900.000 people in its shelters. Apartment blocks, offices and hotels must have such shelters. Although these shelters have not been considered for years, they have now become a very current topic. It is further stated that Finland was cautious towards Russia before, but now it is nervous when it saw what happened in Ukraine. They immediately remembered the Winter War, and it is no wonder that now, after years of refusing to sign any military alliance, the process of joining NATO will almost certainly begin, Sky News points out.



Also, Sky News reporters visited stores with military equipment called Varusteleka, where sales increased dramatically after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some buy sleeping bags and first aid kits, while others order bulletproof vests and combat supplies. After Finland applies for NATO membership, another increase in sales is expected, thanks to fears of Russian retaliation.