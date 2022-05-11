World Vučić at a working dinner in Brussels; Focus on Ukraine President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will attend an informal dinner organized by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell for the leaders from Western Balkans. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 10:05 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/FILIP SINGER

EU spokesman Peter Stano told Tanjug that it was a traditional dinner, organized once a year by the EU's foreign minister, while Tanjug's diplomatic sources in Brussels specified that the focus would be on the war in Ukraine, i.e. the consequences of "Russian aggression", and regional security, as well as the European economy.



Tanjug sources state that they will also talk about aligning the policies of the Western Balkan countries with the EU's response to "the biggest security crisis on the European continent since the Second World War."



Before the joint dinner with the leaders of the Western Balkan 6, which is planned for 8.30 p.m., Vučić will meet with Borrell at around 8 p.m.



In addition to the President of Serbia, the arrival at the dinner in Brussels was confirmed by the President of Montenegro Milo Djukanović, the Prime Ministers of Albania and North Macedonia, Edi Rama and Dimitar Kovačevski, as well as the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Zoran Tegeltija. Provisional institutions in Pristina will be represented by Foreign Minister Donika Gërvalla.



The tradition of organizing dinners with leaders from the Western Balkans was initiated by the former head of EU diplomacy, Federica Mogherini, as a way to encourage and improve cooperation within the region and the region with the EU.



At the end of the dinner, the leaders of the Western Balkans are planned to address the media in Brussels.