World Putin congratulated DNR; Zelensky: No euphoria; "Russian domination of the Black Sea" Seventy-seventh day of the war in Ukraine. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 09:09

Ukrainian military officials said its forces had recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of Kharkiv, launching a counter-offensive that could signal a change of initiative in the war and threaten Russia's main advance.



Gas flow to Europe via Ukraine could fall by a third if Russia does not switch to the route proposed by Kyiv after announcing it would suspend natural gas flow through the Sohranjivka transit point on Wednesday morning, the head of Ukraine's state energy company "Naftogaz", Yuriy Vitrenko, said.



The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress supported a record package of aid to Ukraine, in the total amount of about 40 billion dollars. The document includes an increase in funding for the president's powers.

Putin congratulates DNR day: I am confident of our joint victory

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the DNR leader Denis Pushilin the Day of the Donetsk People's Republic, emphasizing that he is convinced of a joint victory.



"I am convinced that our joint efforts will enable us to overcome every obstacle and achieve victory," reads the telegram of the President of Russia published on the Kremlin's website, reports TASS.

Zelenski: "Showing moderate emotions"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the "superhuman strength" of Ukrainian troops in the fight against the Russian army.



"I am grateful to all our protectors who are retaliating and showing truly superhuman strength," Zelensky said in his daily video address late Tuesday night, noting that Ukrainians are fighting "once the world's second strongest army."



The Ukrainian President remains cautious in allowing any feelings of euphoria or "excessive emotions". "There is no need to create an atmosphere of specific moral pressure when certain victories are expected on a weekly and even daily basis," he said.



Zelensky referred to the reports of the military leadership from Tuesday on the return under Ukrainian supervision of a part of the territory near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces are "gradually" expelling the occupiers from that region, Zelensky said.



"The armed forces of Ukraine are doing everything to liberate our country and our people," he pointed out.



"All our cities will be liberated - Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Mariupol and every single place."

The United States is preparing a record package of aid to Ukraine

The US House of Representatives has approved more than $ 40 billion in aid to Ukraine.



The House of Representatives adopted the bill to help Ukraine, with 368 votes in favor and 57 against, Reuters reports. The bill has now been sent to the Senate, which is expected to react quickly, and then President Joseph Biden should sign it. Two weeks ago, Biden asked Congress to approve an additional $ 33 billion in aid to Ukraine, but lawmakers decided to increase military and humanitarian funding.



"This law will protect democracy, limit Russian aggression and strengthen our own national security, while, most importantly, it will support Ukraine," said Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro. Biden called on Congress to speed up the procedure so that he could sign the law. Some Republicans have opposed the law and criticized Democrats for sending too many taxpayer dollars abroad too quickly.



Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova appealed for help to both Democratic and Republican senators during their meetings.



It is noted that the document includes an increase in the financing of the president's authority to 11 billion dollars. Such a decision will enable the Biden administration to send military equipment and weapons from American stocks, which is one of the main ways to quickly supply Ukraine with military equipment.