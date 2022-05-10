World They found a replacement for Russia - a new country joined The UN General Assembly voted for the admission of the Czech Republic to the UN Human Rights Council for the position that was vacant after Russia left it. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 17:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The UN General Assembly voted for the admission of the Czech Republic to the UN Human Rights Council for the position that was vacant after Russia left it.



This was announced by RIA Novosti. As noted, the Czech Republic was the only candidate.



Czech Republic won 157 of the 97 votes needed to be elected to the UNHCR. Prague will serve in the council until December 31, 2023.



In April, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its desire to replace Russia in the UN Human Rights Council, and also reported that they had submitted an appropriate application. Earlier, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia's participation in the Human Rights Council.



Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gennady Kuzmin said that the Russian side would prematurely terminate its powers in the UNHCR on April 7.