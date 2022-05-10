World Russian media: Myth of invincibility shattered; "It's slowly falling" A week ago, premises of the management of the metallurgical plant Azovstal could only be seen by a drone, today it can be approached on foot, reports Zvezda TV. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 11:29 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

"The myth about the invincibility of the citadel of the nationalist regiment 'Azov' has been destroyed," the television reported, as reported by Sputnik. On that section of Azovstal, the Zvezda team is practically among the first to manage to go deep into the plant, that is, the entire kilometer.



According to the soldiers of the People's Militia of the DNR, the snipers of the Azov group are constantly changing positions, using the silence regime. However, it is unlikely that anything will help the snipers of the Azov regiment - the blockade of the factory is slowly falling, with minimal losses of Russian forces and maximum for the enemy.



Furthermore, the Azov Regiment is a volunteer unit within the National Guard of Ukraine. It is an ultra-right group known for its neo-Nazi and pagan ideology. Criminal proceedings have been instituted against many Azov leaders and volunteers in Russia.