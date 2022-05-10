World Rockets fired at Odessa; Explosions echo; Japan made the decision; Azovstal stormed Seventy-sixth day of the war in Ukraine. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

U.S. President Joseph Biden signed a law that enables the acceleration of the sending of military equipment to Ukraine, reactivating the legal provisions that originate from the Second World War.



Zelensky said that sooner or later Ukraine will defeat Russia and that it will not give up a single inch of its territory.



Putin said at a military parade in Moscow that the "special operation in Ukraine" was a timely and necessary operation, and accused the West of planning an invasion of Russia, including Crimea.



The head of the Russian negotiating team, Vladimir Medinsky, says that the peace talks have not stopped and are being conducted at a distance.

One person killed in the Odessa missile attack

The shopping center and two hotels were hit yesterday in the attacks on Odessa.



"Three Dagger rockets, new Russian hypersonic rockets, were fired from a plane and hit the 'target of the tourist infrastructure'," said Sergei Brachuk, a spokesman for the Odessa regional military administration. Two people were hospitalized, Brachuk said.



It was not possible to independently confirm these allegations.

Aftermath of the rocket attack on Odesa last night.

British intelligence: Russia underestimated Ukrainian resistance

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/l07FXELmoB



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Japan decides: The list of sanctions against Russia expanded

Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan published an expanded list with new sanctions announced earlier by the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.



Sanctions consisting of the freezing of assets have hit more than 130 people, including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Security Council Secretary Rashid Nurgaliyev and leaders of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and DNR, TASS reported. Japan has also imposed additional export sanctions and expanded the list of companies it believes are related to defense industry.



Another 70 companies were added to the list, including Almaz-Antey and the corporation for the production of tactical missile weapons.

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense: Russian forces storm the steel plant

Ukraine's defense ministry says Russian forces are conducting "attack operations" on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers remain.



Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said that Russian forces began the siege of the steel plant after the UN convoy left the Donetsk region.



"The Russians were trying to blow up the bridge used for the evacuation to capture the last few soldiers inside," he said.