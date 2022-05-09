World Macron has a plan? Today, French President Emmanuel Macron called for the creation of a "European political community". Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, May 9, 2022 | 16:16 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL

The plan is to increase EU co-operation with other European countries, such as Ukraine, as their accession to the Union is not realistic in the near future.



"There was a real desire to restructure Europe in terms of more policies, but Europe has set the bar very high in terms of integration, so we will not be able to integrate some countries in the coming years or even decades," Macron told a news conference after the European Future Conference in the European Parliament.



He made it clear that it will take several years for Ukraine's accession to the EU, but that it needs to be given hope in the short term, Reuters reports.



"According to its struggle and courage, Ukraine is already a sincere member of our Europe, our family, our union. Even if we give it candidate status tomorrow, we all know perfectly well that the accession process will take several years, and probably decades," Macron said.



The format of cooperation with other European countries only through European integration blocks to a certain extent energy, cultural and other cooperation, the French President believes.



He said that the European political community would be open to democratic European countries that nurture key values in the areas of political cooperation, security, energy cooperation, transport, and investment in infrastructure.



"Joining (that community) does not necessarily prejudge future EU membership. Nor would it be closed to those who have left," Macron said.