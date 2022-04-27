World The Russians threatened, and replied: Awaiting London's reaction? Russia imposes personal restrictions on 287 members of the lower house of the British Parliament. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 17:07 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Personnel restrictions are being introduced in response to British sanctions against members of the State Duma of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced.



"In response to the decision of the British government made on March 11, 2022 to include 386 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on the sanctions list, personal restrictions are being introduced on a reciprocal principle against 287 members of the Lower House," the statement said.



Among the persons included in the list of sanctions was the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Lindsay Harvey Hoyle.



"The above-mentioned persons, who are now banned from entering the Russian Federation, most actively participated in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London and contributed to the unfounded incitement of Russophobic hysteria in Great Britain," the ministry added.



According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, hostile rhetoric and fabricated accusations of British parliamentarians favor London's policy of demonizing Moscow and its international isolation, and are also used by opponents of mutual respect for dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundations of bilateral cooperation.



"Given London's focus on consistently strengthening anti-Russian sanctions, work will continue on retaliatory measures, including expanding Russia's stop list," the foreign ministry warned.



Russia's Foreign Ministry has previously warned that Moscow will soon expand its "stop list" to include British politicians and parliamentarians who contribute to inciting anti-Russian hysteria, encourage the "collective West" to use threatening language in dialogue with Moscow and shamelessly incite the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime.



The United Kingdom expanded the sanctions list against Russia in mid-April, including another 206 people, it was stated earlier in the document published on the Government's website.



As it was announced at the time from the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the import of Russian iron and steel is prohibited, as well as the export of quantum technologies and top tech materials.