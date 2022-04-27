World Putin announces important news: "Goals will be met" Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "the goals of the special operation in Donbas will certainly be fulfilled". Source: B92 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 16:56 Tweet Share Tanjug/Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

"A special operation is being conducted in Donbas to prevent large-scale conflicts on the territory of the Russian Federation according to other people's scenarios," Putin said.



President of Russia said that his country "reacted in time and correctly to the cynical plans of the West regarding Ukraine".



Putin said that Russia would adequately respond to all challenges and threats, as it has always done.



According to him, "love for the fatherland is one of the key foundations of Russian statehood and the most important value for our society, which is inevitably manifested at a decisive moment for the country."



"Such unity of people is very valuable, it guarantees that Russia will adequately respond to the most complex challenges and threats, confidently go through all temptations. It has always been so, it will be so now," Putin said.



President of Russia also sent a warning to those who might try to get involved in the conflict.



"If someone wants to intervene in the situation in Ukraine from outside and create a strategic threat, then the strikes will be lightning fast," Putin said, adding that all decisions on such strikes have been made in the event of a threat to strategic security.



He also said that no one needs such a big country as Russia.



"Such country is considered a danger to the West, but they themselves are a danger to the whole world. The forces that are leading the course to restrain Russia have historically been persecuted, as it was in ancient times, you know that well, why did they do it? Yes, because such an independent, large, huge country is not even needed according to their ideas, they believe that it is a danger to them by the mere fact of its existence," Putin said.