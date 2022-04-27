World "If Putin succeeds" Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 10:55 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/STR EPA/EFE/STR

He added that Germany should speed up the delivery of weapons to Kyiv.



"I am not in the position of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I can only say what I would do in his place, I would deliver tanks," Nausėda said on Wednesday, FUNKE Mediengruppe reported.



After weeks of pressure at home and abroad and uncertainty over their delivery, Germany announced on Tuesday its first delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian attacks.



Nausėda said that Germany is going in the right direction, but that it cannot stop halfway if it wants to be consistent. "It is extremely important that Ukraine gets the military equipment it needs now. Not tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, then it could be too late," he warned. Lithuania is a member of NATO, and Nausėda called on the alliance to shift from airspace surveillance to air defense, saying the Ukrainian war had shown the importance of such defense.



"With airspace surveillance, our pilots can currently only collect information on airspace violations. But there are no orders to shoot down enemy military planes in emergencies," he said.

"If Putin succeeds"

Countries opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine must double their support for Kyiv, including the delivery of heavy weapons, tanks and planes, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said today.



The largest attack on a European country since World War II has killed thousands of people and wreaked havoc across Ukraine, forcing the West to reconsider its approach to protection and global stability. According to previously announced parts of the speech she will give on Wednesday night, Truss will warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be prevented from declaring victory and use the war as an incentive for a new world security order.



"If Putin succeeds, further suffering across Europe will be indescribable and will have dire consequences around the world. We will never feel safe again. Therefore, we must be ready for a difficult and long journey and double our support for Ukraine," the British minister warned.