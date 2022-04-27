World Terrorist attack in Belgorod prevented; No evacuation from Azovstal iron works Sixty-third day of the war in Ukraine. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 10:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Aurel Obreja

In Kyiv, they say that the Ukrainian army is moving to the NATO standard.



Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations announced yesterday that Ukraine has refused to sign the agreement on the safety of nuclear power plants, which was initiated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The UN announced that the Russian president approved in principle that the Red Cross would help in the evacuation of civilians from "Azovstal".

Warehouse of the Ukrainian army captured

Ursula von der Leyen has condemned Russia for trying to blackmail Europe

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has condemned Russia for trying to blackmail Europe after Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed it had cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

#BREAKING EU 'prepared' for Russian gas stoppage, plans 'coordinated' response: von der Leyen pic.twitter.com/RfUoOtFQT6 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 27, 2022

Ukraine: No agreement for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol

Today, Russian forces attacked the Azovstal iron and steel works, which houses Ukrainian fighters and a number of civilians in the city of Mariupol, said the assistant mayor of the city, Petro Andriushchenko.



The Ukrainian official said that no agreements were reached today on the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the port city of Mariupol, Reuters reports.

Saboteurs arrested in Belgorod

The FSB arrested two saboteurs in Belgorod who were preparing a terrorist attack on a traffic infrastructure facility. Also, according to the FSB, the detained Russians transmitted information about military personnel participating in a special military operation to the Ukrainian site "Peacemaker".

Harkov