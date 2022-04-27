World U.S. military ready to intervene? U.S. official in the Pacific did not want to completely rule out military action against the Solomon Islands. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

That would happen if China is allowed to establish a military base there, writes the Guardian. The official said the security agreement between the two countries has "potential regional security implications" for the United States and its allies.



Ambassador Daniel Krittenbrink, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Pacific, visited the Pacific last week as part of a U.S. delegation.



He said that the U.S. team expressed concern over the recently signed security agreement with China. The US team also included Indo-Pacific National Security Council Coordinator Kurt Campbell, who spoke "constructively and honestly" with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare for 90 minutes.



"We wanted to tell our friends in the Solomon Islands what worries us," Krittenbrink said.



"Prime Minister Sogavare pointed out that, in their opinion, the agreement they concluded has exclusively domestic implications. But we have made it clear to them that there are potential regional security implications for the agreement not only for us, but also for our allies and partners across the region".



On Tuesday, Krittenbrink reiterated the readiness of the United States to act in the region in case China establishes a military base there.



"We, of course, respect the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands, but we also wanted to let them know that we would be concerned if steps were taken to establish a permanent military presence. Then, of course, we would have to respond to that," he said.



Asked what that answer might include, he said: "You see, I will not speculate and I am not in a position to talk about what the United States can and cannot do in such a situation."



Asked by reporters if he could rule out the possibility of the United States taking military action against the Solomon Islands, where a naval base is planned, and agreeing with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said the base was a "red line" for Australia, he said: "I don't have much to add other than what I've already said."



In a statement last week, the Biden administration said the United States would react accordingly if China was allowed to establish a long-term military presence on the islands, noting that Sogavare said he had no intention of allowing a military base.



The rhetoric escalated after that statement. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia has "the same red line" as the United States when it comes to China's presence in the Solomon Islands, and Defense Secretary Peter Dutton said: "Australia needs to prepare for war," arguing that China is currently on planning a trip.



Krittenbrink also highlighted China's military ambitions. "I think it is important to keep in mind in this context that we know that the People's Republic of China is striving to establish more robust foreign logistics and infrastructure that would enable the People's Liberation Army to design and maintain military power over long distances. That's why we wanted to talk honestly with our friends in the Solomon Islands. We expressed our concern and indicated that we would continue to monitor the situation closely and that we would continue to work with them in the future".

What is in the agreement between China and the Solomon Islands?

EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The text of the security agreement signed by China and the Solomon Islands is secret, although the Solomon Islands MPs called on the Prime Minister to announce it.



"Only a small group of people saw this agreement. The prime minister himself said that he would present the details only with the permission of China, which I think is also a cause for concern," Krittenbrink said. However, the draft agreement leaked on social media last month and was seen to contain provisions that allow China to "send its ships, make logistical allowances and stop and make the transition to the Solomon Islands".



Krittenbrink said that "the United States does not ask countries to choose between the United States and China or anyone else." But that the United States is interested in promoting "a proactive vision of common interests and principles that we believe are vital to all our friends across the region."