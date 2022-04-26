World NATO: It's not us The statement of Sergei Lavrov that NATO is arming Ukraine has raised dust in diplomatic circles. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 11:34 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ TOMS KALNINS

"The wider international community provides military support to Ukraine, not NATO," British Armed Forces Secretary James Heappey said on Tuesday after Russian foreign ministers said the Western alliance was engaged in the war with Russia.



"The donor community is not NATO," Heappey told Sky News when asked about Sergei Lavrov's comments.



"The joint donor effort has brought together countries, many of which are from NATO but have remained outside... It is not NATO that provides military assistance," he said.



The British minister is not afraid of the escalation of the conflict. "Lavrov's trademark in his 15 years as foreign minister is a kind of display of courage. I don't think there is an immediate threat of escalation at the moment," Heappey told BBC television.



"What the West is doing to support its allies in Ukraine is very well calibrated... Everything we do is calibrated to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia." Deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine mean that NATO is "actually involved in the war with Russia", and Moscow considers those weapons legitimate targets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview broadcast on Monday.



"These weapons will be a legitimate target of Russian military action in the context of a special operation," Lavrov told state television in an interview published on the Foreign Ministry's website.



"Warehouses in western Ukraine have been targeted several times by Russian forces. What else?" said Lavrov. "NATO is, in fact, engaged in the war with Russia through an intermediary and is arming that intermediary. War is war."



Russia's foreign minister has told the world not to underestimate the significant risks of nuclear conflict. Asked about the importance of avoiding World War III and whether the current situation is comparable to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, Lavrov said: "The risks are now significant."



"I would not want to increase those risks. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it."



Moscow's ambassador to Washington has told the United States to halt deliveries, warning that Western weapons are fueling the conflict.