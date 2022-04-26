World What lies behind the visit of U.S. envoys to Belgrade? Cameron Munter, former US ambassador to Belgrade, believes Serbia has to decide which side of "world reality" to side with. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 10:05 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC

Munter, former U.S. Ambassador to Belgrade in the period from 2007 to 2009, assessed in an interview with the Voice of America that deviating from Western values could, as he pointed out, "drive Serbia and its citizens into oblivion".



Speaking about the Balkan tour of Karen Donfried, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Munter believes that the purpose of that visit is multiple.



According to Munter, Donfried will focus on the relations between Belgrade and Pristina, the anti-corruption campaign, the future of the region's membership in the European Union, the problems in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as new world circumstances created by Russia's attack on Ukraine.



Asked if he thought she could seek wider or stronger support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, especially in Serbia, which did not impose sanctions on Russia, Munter said he thought Donfried would not simply come to Belgrade and put Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in front of a choice to do one thing or another.



"If I know her well, and I think she is an excellent diplomat, she and Christopher Hill will try to understand the ways in which they can engage Serbia to maintain peace and stability and to gain geopolitical support in the region - which they seek in an attempt to oppose Russian penetration and Chinese influence," Munter said.



Munter adds that Donfried will also deal with cooperation in the field of defense. Munter estimates that, despite the fact that Vučić and numerous leaders in Serbia said "No" to NATO in some way, they are still closely cooperating with U.S. and European defense officials in an effort to determine how to maintain those relations.



However, he believes that it will be difficult for Donfried to get Vučić's support for sanctions against Russia.



According to Munter, Brussels and Washington have not yet decided whether Serbia will face consequences for not aligning its policy towards Russia with the West.