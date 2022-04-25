World Sweden and Finland apply for NATO membership together? Sweden and Finland have agreed to apply for NATO membership at the same time, writes the Swedish newspaper Express. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 25, 2022 | 19:55 Tweet Share Foto: Deposit/RailwayFX

The two countries agreed to submit the request between May 16 and 22, i.e. during the visit of Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to Stockholm on May 17 and 18, the paper writes, citing a source from the Swedish government, as AP reports.



Finland's Iltalehti (literally "Evening newspaper") also announced that Stockholm had conveyed to Helsinki a clear desire for both countries to apply for membership in the Alliance at the same time.