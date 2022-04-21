World Russian military institute on fire, there are dead VIDEO A huge fire broke out today in the building of the Russian Military Institute in the city of Tver. Source: index.hr Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 14:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

TASS writes that the fire broke out due to a malfunction in the electrical installations.



It is a Russian institute for the development of new air defense systems.



Firefighters received the report of the fire around 11 o'clock local time. TASS states that 30 people asked for medical help - some because of smoke inhalation, others because of minor injuries.



A source from the field told TASS that some people were injured by jumping out of windows fleeing the fire. "The total area affected by the fire is about 1.000 square meters," the Russian emergency service said.



The fire quickly spread through the building, and the fire engulfed several floors. Thick smoke spreads through the center of Tver.