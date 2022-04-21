World Shoigu reported: "Mariupol liberated"; Putin: "A fly cannot pass through" VIDEO Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Vladimir Putin about the success of the Russian army in Mariupol. He said Russian troops had taken the city. Source: B92 Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 09:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV /KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK POOL

Mariupol called Shoigu the capital of the nationalist "Azov", the city itself was liberated, but the militants remain in Azovstal, it is emphasized in the announcement of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.



He said that during the meeting in the Kremlin. According to Shoigu, Mariupol is the capital of nationalist Azov.



He mentioned that the city itself was liberated, but the militants remained in Azovstal.

Putin cancels Russian plans to storm Mariupol steel plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack on the industrial zone in Mariupol inappropriate and ordered it to be canceled.



"I consider the proposed occupation of the industrial zone inappropriate. I order to cancel it," Putin said at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The meeting was held in the Kremlin. The Russian president, for his part, said that there was no need to enter the catacombs.



"Block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot pass through", Putin said.