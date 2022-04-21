World Putin ordered: "Cancel it"; "It will be over in 3 days"; Zelensky: "It'll be painful" Fifty-seventh day of Special Operations of the Russian Army in Ukraine. Source: B92 Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 09:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File

Russia has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile "Sarmat". Russia's President Vladimir Putin said that this really unique weapons will reliably guarantee Russia's safety from external threats.



Ramzan Ahmatović Kadyrov, the leader of the Russian Republic of Chechnya, stated that Russian forces will gain complete control over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol today.



"Before lunch or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation," Kadyrov said in the latest audio message published before midnight on the Internet, Reuters reported.

Vladimir Putin and Sergei Shoigu discuss the assault on the industrial zone in Mariupol

Vladimir Putin: I consider the proposed occupation of the industrial zone inappropriate. I order you to cancel it.



Shoigu: Yes.



Vladimir Putin: That is the case when we have to think - that is, we always have to think, but in this case even more - about preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers. There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities.



Block this industrial zone so that the fly cannot enter.



Shoigu: Yes.



Vladimir Putin: Once again, call on all those who have not yet laid down their arms to do so. The Russian side guarantees their lives and dignified treatment in accordance with relevant international legal acts. Anyone who is injured will receive qualified medical care.

Ramzan Kadyrov claims that the Azovstal factory "before lunch or after lunch will be completely under the control of the armed forces of the Russian Federation".

Zelensky: Russia to be declared a sponsor of terrorism

Last night, in a new video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assessed that the Russian Federation must be declared a state that sponsors terrorism, and its armed forces a terrorist organization.



According to him, Kyiv is also working to ensure that the "democratic world" responds with sanctions against all Russian officials who support, as he said, "this shameful war", Ukrinform reports.



He noted that the sixth package of sanctions prepared by the European Union would be "really painful for the Russian military machine and the Russian state as a whole".



"In all negotiations, I emphasize that sanctions are not necessary on their own, but as a practical weapon that would motivate Russia to strive for peace," Zelensky added.



He also assessed that Ukraine's partners have begun to better understand the needs of that country.



"I am glad to be able to say, with cautious optimism, that Ukraine's partners have begun to better understand our needs. They understand exactly what we need and when we need it, and we need it urgently because Russia is trying to intensify attacks," Zelensky said.