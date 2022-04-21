World "Russians won 80% of the territory" Russian military units now control 80 percent of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai reported in a telegram. Source: index.hr Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 09:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The shelling has intensified in that area, Gaidai added. At the beginning of the war on February 24, the separatists of the self-proclaimed "Lugansk People's Republic" controlled about 30 percent of the region.



About 70.000 people have left in the area. If there is ceasefire for Orthodox Easter, Gaidai said the authorities wanted to use it as much as possible for evacuation and delivery of assistance.