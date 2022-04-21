World Russia: Four conditions for ending the war The Senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published four conditions for the end of the war. Source: index.hr Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 07:27 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Russia's special military operation will end when NATO stops using Ukrainian territory to threaten Russia," said Alexei Polishchuk.



"Special military operation will be completed when its tasks are met. Among them are the civilian population of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of Russia who come from Ukrainian territory due to its occupation by NATO," Polishchuk said. He did not explain how NATO exactly threatens Russia from Ukrainian territory. The diplomat added that the operation "goes as planned" and that "all its goals will be realized".