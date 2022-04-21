World 0

Russia: Four conditions for ending the war

The Senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published four conditions for the end of the war.

Source: index.hr
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

"Russia's special military operation will end when NATO stops using Ukrainian territory to threaten Russia," said Alexei Polishchuk.

"Special military operation will be completed when its tasks are met. Among them are the civilian population of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of Russia who come from Ukrainian territory due to its occupation by NATO," Polishchuk said. He did not explain how NATO exactly threatens Russia from Ukrainian territory. The diplomat added that the operation "goes as planned" and that "all its goals will be realized".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Lavrov: "It depends on them"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

World Wednesday, April 20, 2022 19:39 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL

"This is false news"

Law enforcement agencies should investigate the disinformation that is being spread about the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, said Maria Zakharova.

World Wednesday, April 20, 2022 15:12 Comments: 1
EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/ HANDOU
page 1 of 48 go to page