Lavrov: "It depends on them"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Source: Sputnik
EPA-EFE/ PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL
EPA-EFE/ PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL

On that occasion, he pointed out that the outcome of the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv depends on the readiness of the Ukrainian side to take into account the legal demands of Russia.

The ministers also discussed possible joint steps by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense to ensure the security of civilians in Ukraine, including foreigners.

Lavrov said that the responsibility for the difficult humanitarian situation in the combat zones lies with the Ukrainian Nazi battalions, which use civilians as human shields and reject humanitarian corridors that the Russian army regularly opens, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, Turkish minister thanked for the help provided by Russian units in the release of hostages held by Ukrainian extremists in the mosque in Mariupol.

