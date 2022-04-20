World Zelensky made an offer to Russia Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the statement after the visit of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. Source: index.hr Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | 19:34 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Zelensky confirmed that he is ready to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe passage of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol. About 100.000 people are believed to have remained in the besieged southern city.



He added that the situation in the city is deteriorating as the war continues, and believes that hundreds of wounded do not have access to medical care, and reiterated the claim that there are about 1.000 civilians in the Azovstal complex, along with the remaining Ukrainian defense forces. The Ukrainian president claimed that Kyiv had not seen or heard of the alleged document that the Kremlin says it sent to Ukraine in connection with the peace talks.



Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was waiting for an answer after handing over the document to the Ukrainian side.