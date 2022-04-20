World 0

Zelensky made an offer to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the statement after the visit of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Source: index.hr
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Zelensky confirmed that he is ready to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe passage of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol. About 100.000 people are believed to have remained in the besieged southern city.

He added that the situation in the city is deteriorating as the war continues, and believes that hundreds of wounded do not have access to medical care, and reiterated the claim that there are about 1.000 civilians in the Azovstal complex, along with the remaining Ukrainian defense forces. The Ukrainian president claimed that Kyiv had not seen or heard of the alleged document that the Kremlin says it sent to Ukraine in connection with the peace talks.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was waiting for an answer after handing over the document to the Ukrainian side.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

"China has attacked us"; "Oh no, it hasn't"

Taiwanese TV apologized and urged people not to panic after it mistakenly reported on the Chinese attack on Taipei in the midst of growing tensions with Beijing

World Wednesday, April 20, 2022 15:42 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

"This is false news"

Law enforcement agencies should investigate the disinformation that is being spread about the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, said Maria Zakharova.

World Wednesday, April 20, 2022 15:12 Comments: 1
EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/ HANDOU

Russians declared a truce

Russia announced a new ceasefire in Mariupol for today and again called for the surrender of Ukrainian troops, which are still in the Azovstal steel plant.

World Wednesday, April 20, 2022 07:22 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 48 go to page