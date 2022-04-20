World Russians declared a truce Russia announced a new ceasefire in Mariupol for today and again called for the surrender of Ukrainian troops, which are still in the Azovstal steel plant. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | 07:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was stated by the head of the Russian Center for National Defense Management, Mikhail Mezentsev.



He said that Russia guarantees life and medical assistance to all those who stop hostilities and lay down their arms on April 20, starting at 2 p.m., Moscow time.



"This call for surrender is immediately transmitted to the Ukrainian side through the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk through operational communication channels," Mezentsev said, reports TASS.



According to Mezentsev, this call will be continuously sent to Ukrainian units in the Azovstal circle via radio waves every 30 minutes from midnight Moscow time.