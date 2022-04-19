World Turkey: You can't do anything to us Turkey cannot be forced to make a choice between Russia and Ukraine, says the head of the communications department in the state administration, Fahrettin Altun Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | 16:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

"Turkey remains an important factor of stabilization in the Black Sea region, and the Istanbul talks are an important basis on which the conflicting parties can reach an agreement on a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine," Altun said, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Turkish Anatolia news agency.



Altun recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had repeatedly communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as that the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, organized by Turkey, met at the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, while the conflicting countries met at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, according to RIA Novosti.